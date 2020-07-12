‎”But certain people claimed he won. And if that was the case, it was a sin for which you don’t only need forgiveness, you need restitution. So, it was on the strength of that that we now turned our attention to him. And you know in God’s programme, delay is no denial. And when it happens at God’s own time, it’s sweeter. So, it was only delayed but he was not denied.

“To us therefore, Pastor is coming at the right time and the people are going to find joy because when the righteous rule, the people rejoice. There is peace in the land; there is prosperity in the land. Look at the reign of Obaseki; it is one quarrel today, one problem tomorrow. Amongst the political class, we’ve never had peace. So, he’s become a problem; sowing seeds of discord”, Rev. Obadan said.

‎Speaking on what stands Ize-Iyamu out that would sway votes in his favour, the former deputy governor said “He doesn’t discriminate. And we had looked at it again across the state; we have, yes, other religions. You have the Muslim settlements here and there. There is need for this cooperation so that we can have peace. To build that foundation for peaceful co-existence, he decided to pick a Muslim as his deputy. So, he’s a planner; he’s not looking at today, he’s looking at tomorrow. So, he’s building a foundation for co-existence between the Muslims and the Christians.

On how‎ the party intends to disabuse the peoples’ mind about the negative things Oshiomhole said about Ize-Iyamu in 2016, Rev. Obadan said “Yes, it may not have left the minds of the people, but the good thing is that when they find Comrade in association with Pastor, then I’m sure they will be keen to understand the game of politics. It’s a game of wit and you have to do everything to defeat the opponent.

“So, if I can talk to you to convince you in a manner that will cause you to vote for me, and vote against your opponent, I will. Nobody sermonizes on the field of politics.

Contrary to the belief belief that governor Obaseki’s defection has str‎engthen the PDP, he queried “Strengthen the party? What about when Pastor left the PDP; did that not weaken the PDP?

“It did! PDP became non-existent when Pastor left. So, he’s just gone into PDP to pick the remnant that Pastor left. And I can assure you that before election, the governor will look back and will not find his followers. Those who are still making noise, who are still shouting Obaseki today, it is because they know he has some three or four months to go and so the money there must be spent. The contracts awarded must be paid for. So, before the election, they are going to say wait a minute, we have nothing more to gain from this man; it’s time to take our decision”.

On Obaseki’s alleged ingratitude, Obadan went Biblical and said “Saul became king; the Israelites said give us a king that will rule over us. Samuel did not endorse it but the people wanted it. So, he gave them Saul until Saul misbehaved.

“But when God chose another to replace Saul, he did not know. The Bible says Saul knew not that the spirit of God had departed from him and resided in David. Even his own son, Jonathan was against him. That is why you have the household of Obaseki today against this governor.

“So, I don’t want anybody to believe that all Obasekis are traitors because I have read it in the papers that the Obaseki family is like that. Not all of them; this one just inherited the spirit of the forefathers”.

He also commented on the speculation that the people of Edo Central have resolved to vote Obaseki with the expectation that after him, it would be their turn.

“Yes, that is the deceit in Edo Central that when Obaseki finishes four years, an Ishan man will take over from him. What do they think Shaibu is gunning for? Obaseki has promised Shaibu that he is going to hand over to him. Let no Ishan man deceive himself. So, if Obaseki wins today and he hands over to Shaibu, Ishan is looking at 12 years before they can attempt to bring a governor.

“They would not even have a deputy during Shaibu’s time if it works for them because he’s going to pick a deputy from Benin here which Ogie, the secretary to government is waiting for. So, they have arranged themselves. You know, certain people are being fooled to say oh, we want to be next after Obaseki. But Pastor is a man of his words. He will be fair to the Ishans”, Rev. Obadan said.