Tony Osauzo, Benin

Kenneth Imansuangbon, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19 Edo State gubernatorial election, has denied rumours that he has accepted $2 million from Governor Godwin Obaseki to step down for him ahead of tomorrow’s primary in Benin City for the party’s governorship ticket.

Imansuangbon, a lawyer popularly known as the ‘Rice Man’, said in a statement that contrary to reports he remains in the governorship race and has not stepped down for Obaseki.

‎He stressed that he was in the governorship race to win and not to make up the number of aspirants for the PDP ticket, adding that the rumour of him accepting $2 million from the governor is being spread from the governor’s camp to sway the votes of delegates in his favour.

‘The governor knows I am popular with the delegates and he is doing everything possible to change this.

‘For the sake of emphasis, I have not and will not consider accepting any money for me to step down from the race for the PDP ticket.

“I also understand that they are trying to manipulate the delegates’ list to their favour. I want to warn that if they try it, we will do everything possible to resist it and we shall meet in the court of law,’ he said.

Imansuangbon urged party delegates to come out and vote for him in the primaries, promising to end poverty in the state if elected governor.