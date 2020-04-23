Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State September 19 gubernatorial election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has reiterated his readiness to abide by the decision of the party at the end of the primaries and offer full support to whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.

In a statement released by his Campaign Organization, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said he has full confidence in the wisdom and foresight of the party to elect the right candidate and will accept its decision when a choice is made on who will be its flagbearer.

A statement from his campaign organization explained that Ize-Iyamu stated this while meeting with the members of his support organization, urging them to amongst other issues, examine ways to help the state in the fight against COVID-19.

“As I have told my followers across the state before now, this is not the time to throw jibes or offer disrespect to the aspirants or members of the party. We must regard one another with peace, love, and unwavering respect knowing that at the end of the day, our desire for a better Edo State is one and the same”, he said.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has been a rallying figure since his homecoming to the All Progressives Congress and has consistently called for a united front to achieve the party’s founding ideology of equitable distribution of resources and purposeful governance aimed at helping the poor and creating the right conditions for the economy to grow.