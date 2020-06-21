Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amidst protest by some governorship aspirants in Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that he won’t be a divisive figure in the party.

Obaseki stated this while speaking with journalists yesterday shortly after he appeared before the PDP Edo gubernatorial primary screening committee at the party national secretariat, Abuja, adding that his aim was to make PDP more united and stronger in the state.

His words: “My experience is that having served four years as a governor, I don’t see that ideological divide between APC and PDP. I think the focus for me is development. Whether you are a conservative or a progressive, it is expected that the outcome should be development. And unfortunately, I got a bit confused in the APC that at some point, I was being accused of not sharing the money.”

The Edo governor, who defected to the PDP on Friday, was granted a waiver by the party leadership, shortly after he joined the party to enable him participate in the gubernatorial primary scheduled for June 25. However, some of the aspirants have kicked against his coming into the party few days to the nomination of the governorship candidate.