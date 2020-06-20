says my ideology is development

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amidst protest by some governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, over the entrance of Governor Godwin Obaseki into the opposition party, the governor has said he won’t be a divisive figure in the party.

Obaseki stated this, while speaking to journalists, on Saturday, shortly after he appeared before the PDP Edo gubernatorial primary screening committee, at the party national secretariat, in Abuja.

The governor noted that his aim is for the PDP to be united and very strong in the state as every member of the party is pursuing one objective. Obaseki added that he is already reaching out to other governorship aspirants..

Obaseki added that as governor his ideology is development of his state and the welfare of the citizens as there is no ideological divide between the PDP and the APC..

He said “my experience is that having served four years as a governor, I don’t see that ideological divide, it doesn’t exist. I think the focus for me is development. Whether you are a conservative or a progressive, it is expected that the outcome should be development. And unfortunately, I get a bit confused in the APC that at some point, I was being accused of not sharing the money.”

The Edo governor, who defected to the PDP on Friday, was granted waiver by the party leadership, shortly after he joined the party, to enable him participate in the gubernatorial primary scheduled for June 25. However, some of the aspirants have kicked against his coming into the party few days to the nomination of the governorship candidate.

Regardless, Obaseki said : “I am speaking with all the aspirants. My hope and purpose for the PDP is to have a united and very strong party.

“Party primary should not be divisive because we as a party are focused on the same objective and because we are separate individuals, our approaches may be different. So party primary in my view should not be acrimonious and destructive. And there are common grounds, common interest and i am very very hopeful that I will get it even as there are quite number of delegates for the exercise.”