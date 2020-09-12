Chioma Okezie-Oke

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has deployed Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Olusola Oyabade, and Assistant Inspector General in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja, Karma Hosea Hassan to Edo for the upcoming governorship election, to supervise the general security arrangement for the election in the state.

According to the press release signed by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba and made available to Saturday Sun eight commissioners of police would assist DIG Oyebade, and AIG Hassan. Commissioners of Police Garba Baba Umar, Habu Sani, Buba Sanusi and Akeera M. Yonous, will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces.

The other four CPs that will supervise security arrangements in the three senatorial districts of the state are: Omololu .S. Bishi, Abutu Yaro Edo North Senatorial District; Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Edo Central Senatorial District and Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District.

“The Inspector-General of Police has barred security aides attached to VIPs and political appointees from accompanying their principals on the Election Day. The IGP warns that anyone who flouts this order will be severely reprimanded,” Mba stated.

“The IGP also charges officers and men on election duties in the state to ensure they work in line with standard best practices and adhere strictly with the approved Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for the elections. He calls on members of the public particularly, politicians, governorship candidates, and other relevant stakeholders in the state to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the patriotic task of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll.”