Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant for the Edo State September 19 gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kenneth Imansuangbon, has become the first aspirant to purchase the party’s N20 million nomination and expression of interest form‎.

Imansuangbon, popularly known as ‘Rice man’ is said to be currently in the United States of America but some party youths and other citizens last week reportedly raised funds to buy the nomination form for him.

He expressed confidence in securing the party’s ticket and winning governorship election, even as he commended PDP youths who had contributed over N50 towards his bid to rescue the state from the grip of the APC-led government.

Reacting to the gesture, Imansuangbon in a press statement, vowed to resist any attempt to impose governorship candidate by some leaders of the PDP.

He said the PDP national leadership of the party want a free and fair primaries in Edo but some leaders in the state were bent on circumventing the process.

He said the raising of over N50m by ordinary citizens for him to purchase nomination form was an indication that the PDP want a popular candidate that can not only challenge APC candidate but win the governorship election.

“Even though I am far away in the United States what it means is that Edo youths want the state to be better.

“They know that only a popular candidate can win election in Edo and my advice to the Edo PDP is that those who want to impose candidate will be resisted. Such a candidate will not be accepted.

“I thank the youths for the contribution. I was informed that over N50 million has been raised even though I have enough to purchase the form, am really humbled by their gesture.

“The kind gesture is unbelievable. It shows the youths and people of Edo State love democracy, therefore, the will of the people should prevail. I am coming back to participate in the primaries.

“I told you I was purchasing my nomination and expression of interest forms this week and I have made good my promise even while I am still here in the United States, but I can assure my teeming supporters that I will be home soon as I have concluded plans to return,” he said.

