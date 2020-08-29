Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, charged the staff of the Commission in Edo State to be neutral and professional in the conduct of the state’s governorship election slated for September 19 this year.

He gave the charge when he, along with national commissioners of the electoral body, met with staff of the Commission from the 18 local government areas of the state in Benin City. “Neutrality and professionalism is very important, we are not supporting any political party or candidate and we are not against any political party or the candidate either. Our concern is the integrity and transparency of the process. The choice of who becomes the governor of Edo State is entirely in the hands of Edo people and we are going to protect the process,” he assured.

He briefed the staff on new innovations the commission has introduced in conducting election under COVID-19, saying that it has made compulsory, the wearing of face mask and the use of hand sanitizers for which provision has been made. “At the collation centres we have made provision for infra-red thermometer and we are working to extend this to polling units. So, we have made request to PTF to avail us with about 3,000 infrared thermometers for polling units and voting points.

“But on our own, we have made provision for 192 ward collation centres and when PTF is able to avail us we would extend it to the collation centres in the 18 local governments and state collation centres. You are required to manage the polling unit in a manner that we have not been doing before as the cubicle would be demarcated in manner that will give two metres distance between voters since it is going to be accreditation and voting.

“The commission has introduced new innovations in order to deepen transparency in result management process beginning with the Nasarawa State by-election constituency. In addition to the card reader authentication, we are going to deploy the Zip with Z-file, it is a tablet with a camera, at the end of the process after voting has been concluded and sorted out the ballots are counted, the picture of the EC8A would be taken and transmitted to a dedicated porter so that Nigerians can view the polling unit results live and direct by those close to the polling units,” Prof. Yakubu explained.