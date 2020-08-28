Tony Osauzo, Benin
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, charged the staff of the Commission in Edo State to be neutral and professional in the conduct of the state’s Governorship election slated for September 19 this year.
He gave the charge when he along with National Commissioners of the electoral body met with staff of the Commission from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state in Benin City.
“Neutrality and professionalism is very important, we are not supporting any political party or the candidate and we are not against any political party or the candidate either, our concern is the integrity and transparency of the process.
“The choice of who becomes the governor of Edo State is entirely in the hands of Edo people and we are going to protect the process”, the INEC boss assured.
He briefed the staff on new innovations the Commission has introduced in conducting election under COVID-19, saying that it has made compulsory, the wearing of face mask and the use of hand sanitizers for which provision has been made.
“At the collation centres we have made provision for infra red thermometer and we are working to extend this to polling units.
“So, we have made request to PTF to avail us with about 3,000 infrared thermometers for polling units and voting points.
“But on our own, we have made provision for 192 ward collation centres and when PTF is able to avail us we would extend it to the collation centres in the 18 local governments and state collation centres.
“You are required to manage the polling unit in a manner that we have not been doing before as the cubicle would be demarcated in manner that will give two meters distance between voters since it is going to be accreditation and voting.
“The Commission has introduced new innovations in order to deepen transparency in result management process beginning with the Nasarawa state by-election constituency.
“In addition to the card reader authentication, we are going to deploy the Zip with Z-file, it is a tablet with a camera, at the end of the process after voting has been concluded and sorted out the ballots are counted, the picture of the ECFA would be taken and transmitted to a dedicated porter so that Nigerians can view the polling unit results live and direct by those closed to the polling units
“We did same in Nasarawa state Central by-election and before the declaration of results Nigerians were able to view the few clean results of the polling units.
“It was a great enhancement of the previous elections and this is the major election after the Nasarawa state by-election, so Edo will set the pace for the conduct of major by-elections and we look forward to a successful not transmission but availability of ECFA for public views on election day”, Prof. Yakubu explained.
He stressed the importance of opening the polling unit early, urging the staff to ensure that the voters find officials and materials waiting for them and not the other way round, adding that that was why the Commission had to address the issue of logistics.
The INEC Chairman disclosed that the Commission has adjusted time of opening of polling from 8am to 8:30 and the closing time from 2 pm to 2:30 pm, urging the staff not to let the Commission down in the performance of their duty.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo, earlier in his remarks, described the crucial meeting as apt, timely and important, stressing that it would give the top officials in Edo State the opportunity to brief Yakubu the state of their preparedness and challenges, if any.
“Barely 23 days to the election, we have come a long way in our preparations for the governorship election in Edo State. Our only challenge is reduction of budget”, he said.
Alalibo, however, assured of credible, free, fair and peaceful election in Edo State on September 19, in view of the efforts of the top officials and other staff of INEC and assurances of security agencies.
