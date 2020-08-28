“At the collation centres we have made provision for infra red thermometer and we are working to extend this to polling units.

“So, we have made request to PTF to avail us with about 3,000 infrared thermometers for polling units and voting points.

“But on our own, we have made provision for 192 ward collation centres and when PTF is able to avail us we would extend it to the collation centres in the 18 local governments and state collation centres.

“You are required to manage the polling unit in a manner that we have not been doing before as the cubicle would be demarcated in manner that will give two meters distance between voters since it is going to be accreditation and voting.

“The Commission has introduced new innovations in order to deepen transparency in result management process beginning with the Nasarawa state by-election constituency.

“In addition to the card reader authentication, we are going to deploy the Zip with Z-file, it is a tablet with a camera, at the end of the process after voting has been concluded and sorted out the ballots are counted, the picture of the ECFA would be taken and transmitted to a dedicated porter so that Nigerians can view the polling unit results live and direct by those closed to the polling units

“We did same in Nasarawa state Central by-election and before the declaration of results Nigerians were able to view the few clean results of the polling units.

“It was a great enhancement of the previous elections and this is the major election after the Nasarawa state by-election, so Edo will set the pace for the conduct of major by-elections and we look forward to a successful not transmission but availability of ECFA for public views on election day”, Prof. Yakubu explained.

He stressed the importance of opening the polling unit early, urging the staff to ensure that the voters find officials and materials waiting for them and not the other way round, adding that that was why the Commission had to address the issue of logistics.

The INEC Chairman disclosed that the Commission has adjusted time of opening of polling from 8am to 8:30 and the closing time from 2 pm to 2:30 pm, urging the staff not to let the Commission down in the performance of their duty.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo, earlier in his remarks, described the crucial meeting as apt, timely and important, stressing that it would give the top officials in Edo State the opportunity to brief Yakubu the state of their preparedness and challenges, if any.