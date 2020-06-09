The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that it will prosecute anybody involved in any form of electoral offence for the Edo state governorship poll.

In a statement issued by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, after a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the Commission confirmed recept of notice of date for party primaries from 15 out of 18 registered political parties.

Confirming that only APC applied for direct primaries, the statement read: “In accordance with Sections 85 and 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), 15 out of the 18 registered political parties have notified the Commission of their intention to conduct primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for the Edo State governorship election slated for 19 September 2020.

“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities issued by the Commission on 6 February 2020, party primaries for the Edo Governorship election will take place between 2 and 27 June 2020.

“The Commission appeals to the various political parties to conduct their primaries in full compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of political party primaries (2018) and the INEC Police COVID-19 Pandemic of 21” May 2020. Conducting Elections in the context of

“Political parties must shun all acts capable of breaching the peace and unsettling the peace and order of the State and jeopardizing the health and safety of party members, election officials and observers.

On prosecution of election offenders, the Commission noted: “In addition to the concerns about the health of stakeholders is the related concern about the security of lives against physical harm to persons as well as private and public property. In the understanding that impunity encourages perpetrators of election offences, the Commission is vigorously prosecuting offenders.

“So far, 16 case files arising out of the 2019 general elections have been provided by the Police (the lead agency for electoral security) on conclusion of investigation. The cases are in Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kogi, Lagos and Niger States, ranging from snatching and destruction of election materials, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of ballot papers and Permanent Voters’ Cards to canvassing for votes at polling units on election day.

“Besides, two cases emanating from the Bayelsa Governorship election and relating to snatching and destruction of electoral materials are also being prosecuted.

“As we prepare for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, we appeal to political parties sponsoring candidates and participating in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections to eschew violence and conduct their activities in the best traditions of electoral democracy.

“The Commission will not condone acts of electoral impunity during these end of tenure Governorship elections and the forthcoming bye-elections. The Commission will work collaboratively with all the security agencies to ensure a good electoral environment for the conduct of elections,” the statement read.