Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned it will not accept any candidate nominated outside the June 27 deadline window for political parties to conclude their primaries in Edo State.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who handed down the warning during a virtual meeting with leaders of political parties, yesterday, also cautioned parties opting for direct primaries to avail the commission with the comprehensive register of party members to be used as electorates from ward to local government and state levels.

“Drawing from the guidelines, the commission has released a policy on how electoral activities can proceed while mitigating risks to all involved in the process. The policy will be a major issue of discussion at this meeting. I am glad to note that a number of political parties have also issued guidelines to their members for the safe conduct of party primaries for the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections drawing from the advisory by health authorities.

“You will recall that on February 6, the commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. Today, it is exactly 110 days to the Edo governorship election scheduled for September 19 and 131 days to the Ondo governorship election holding on October 10. The timetables for the two elections contain 14 activities drawn from the Constitution, the Electoral Act as well as the commission’s regulations and guidelines.

“The first activity is the official publication of Notice as enshrined in Section 30 of the Electoral Act. The date for this activity for the Edo governorship election is Monday, June 1. I am glad to say that this activity has been carried out. The Notice for the Election (Form EC60A) has been pasted in our Edo State office.”