Tony Osauzo, Benin

The five Ijaw clans in Edo State have conferred the chieftaincy title of Alawei on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC), in Gelegele, one of the oil producing communities.

The five clans include Olodiama, Frupagha, Egbema, Okomu and Gbaran.

Speaking on behalf of all the Ijaw clans after the colourful decoration in which all the clans were represented in an Ancient Kingdom Hall, High Chief Macauley Ayuwe, said the Ijaw nation in Edo State saw Pastor Ize-Iyamu as a trusted friend of the Ijaw people who the people believe would uplift them out of the present economic hardship.

“We believe in you and we know if you become the governor, you will turn the state especially the Ijaw nation in Edo around”, Ayuwe told the crowded hall.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, however, thanked the Ijaw nation in Edo State for finding him worthy of the honour.

He said he would not fail the five Ijaw clans if elected as the governor of the state

“They gave much to Edo but received little. We have to change this narrative. The Ijaws will be given much recognition.

“We shall work with federal government to dredge the Gelegele Seaport to ensure its viability”, he promised.

Ize-Iyamu told the people that bad roads would be a thing of the past when he addressed a mammoth crowd in Gelegele School’s ground in the continuation of his campaign in Ovia North East, which also took him from ward to ward in Oghede.