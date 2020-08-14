Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, charged the people of Ikpoba-Okha local government area to ensure they deliver the entire 10 wards in the local government area to the party to enable him emerge the governor of the state.

He gave the charge during a flag off campaign rally in his honour in the local government.

He noted that the turn out at the rally if converted to votes on September 19, it would automatically send Godwin Obaseki out of government.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu stated that the people of Ikpoba-Okha have not felt the impact of good governance since Obaseki became governor of the state, saying that all promises made to them were not kept and so, they should show him the way out of government with their voter cards at the polls.

Besides, he noted that the worst thing that Obaseki did to the people of the local government was when he opposed the nomination of one of their sons, Victor Ekhator, as member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), representing Orhionmwon, even when the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, had written a thank you letter to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him as a member of the Commission.

On his part, the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said though he made mistake in the past by campaigning for and supporting Godwin Obaseki to become the governor of the state, he was at the rally to correct his mistake by ensuring that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu becomes the governor of the state.

He encouraged them to support their son by voting Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Earlier, Osarobo Idahosa, a Youth Leader, said they were ready to deliver the 10 wards of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area for the party in the election.

