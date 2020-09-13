Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, yesterday, engaged in exchange of banters over rightful choice of candidate for the plum job.

While the standard bearer of the Labour party, Mr. Isaiah Osifo, urged the electorate not to see Ize-Iyamu as a better alternative, the APC accused the Labour Party of receiving ‘heavy bribes’ from the PDP to divert attention away from the party’s failings and the incompetence of its candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

While addressing journalists in Benin, Osifo said: “The character and the antecedent of the candidate are the social tools for measuring the expectation of any aspiring government”.

But Chairman of the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, in a statement said his party knew of the collaboration going on between the PDP, Allied People’s Movement (APM), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Labour Party due to the bribes Mr Obaseki had paid them.

“Today, Labour party proved my reports right when they released a statement touching on the image of our candidate, the esteemed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. We had earlier warned that the governor has plans to rig the election by paying heavy sums of money to submit a doctored lists of party agents belonging to these parties” he said.