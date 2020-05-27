Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, Obaseki Mandate Forum, on Wednesday, contributed N22.5 million and purchased the All Progressves Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Governor Godwin Obaseki, for the September 19, 2020 Edo state governorship election.

Speaking after picking the form, Chairman, Obaseki Mandate, Abuja chapter, Nathaniel Momoh, argued that it would be a travesty of justice, a mockery of equity and fairness to deny the governor whose tenure has touched every community in the State.

“We the electorate of Edo State from all the 18 local government councils of the state, party members and apolitical citizens and residents in the state and Abuja have come together to pick the nomination and expression of interest form for our amiable and performing governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki.

“He has in the last four years proved capacity to move the State forward, in spite of the many challenges and distractions that have manifested in various forms. Today’s purchase of the form by lovers and foliowers of our beloved governor is historic as it demonstrates the wide followership His Excellency enjoys from the mode of Edo State.

“This form, wilfully and freely purchased by the people represents the mandate of the Edo peopIe-young and old, city bred and rurai dwellers, who are witnesses to the gradual transformation of their

communities by the steady advancement of governance that touches the life of the people.

“This form represents the buy-in and acceptability of majority of Edo people, both at home and in diaspora, who tasked themselves to ensure that their mandate is secured in the candidature of Obaseki, for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

“This form further signposts the will of the people and defeat of any kind of imposition plotted or being plotted against the Edo people. By this purchase, the good people of Edo State have spoken with one voice and have decided to entrust their mandate on the hardworking incumbent governor, to continue with his developmental strides.

“If almost all previous governors of the State have enjoyed a second term, some of them, despite their not too impressive performance in office, it will be a travesty of justice, a mockery of equity and fairness to deny a man whose tenure has touched every community in the State.

“For us therefore, it is a momentous event as loyal party members, and lovers of good governance to join the moving train to deliver His Excellency, Governor, Godwin Obaseki on this four plus four (4 + 4) project.

“The choice of Obaseki is not just an APC project as I have just mentioned. It is also the project of the market woman in Uselu Market, the Trader in Aviele, Council of Chiefs in 05050, the 18 years and above student in Owan, the fruit trader in Iruekpen, that meat seller in Agenebode, that palm wine tapper in Esan, the cassava farmer in Ikpeshi, and many others who stood solidly behind His Excellency.

“This is not a project for a gang of elites, who seek to wet their appetite with political power, relevance and undue control of the resources of the State, but one for the masses and well meaning individuals passionate about the progress and development of the State.

“Our friends in the media, it would amaze you to know, that the N22.5m for the purchase of this form was sourced from like minds who have the enthronement of good governance With focus on people’s welfare and infrastructural development in Edo State since the coming on board of our dynamic, focused and dedicated Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

“Edos at home and in the diaspora made this happen. We are confident that the will of the people will manifest in an unmistakable term on June 22 when our party conducts it’s primaries for the standard flag bearer in the Governorship race. We are convinced that no other name among those whose names are being touted qualifies as the incumbent and performing Governor Obaseki.

“We are optimistic that his pedigree will make him emerge winner to lead the party to the democratic contest in which he will again emerge winner to continue to boost the State revenue and infrastructure.

“We call on all sons and daughters of Edo State all over the world to join hands in this crusade through their votes, campaign or support in whatever shade possible to ensure the re-election of our Governor Obaseki in September. His reelection for a second term is a vote for consolidation of the good governance, a vote for equity, and fairness, it is a vote for hardwork and institutionalisation of meritocracy,” the group noted.