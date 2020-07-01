Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former House of Representatives minority whip, Samson Osagie, has said Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not come as a surprise as he started the process two years into his tenure.

“That he went to the PDP did not come as a surprise for us? People like us never supported him during his primary, but we voted for the party elections because we are party men. This is because I know him through and through.

“Those who know him predicted that his candidature will be a disaster, I mean members of his family.”

Fielding questions from newsmen at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie said the only offence the immediate APC past national chairman, Adams Oshiomhol, committed against Obaseki is that he did not join Obaseki to decimate the party.