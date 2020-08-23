Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19 governorship election in the state, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the resuscitation of the Ewu Flower Mill Company in Esan Central Local Government Area.

He announced this yesterday in Ewu amid jubilation while campaigning at Ward 7 and 8 of the local government.

The governor promised to liaise with the investors, Prime Feed and Flour Mill Limited, to speed up work in the company which had been moribund for over three years.

“I want to resuscitate Ewu Flower Mill. We have started work. I have talked to the contractor”, he said.

The company formerly known as Bendel Feed and Flower Mill was privatized when Edo and Delta states were created from the defunct Bendel State.

It was gathered that workers in the company had a running battle with the receiver of the company, M. I. Igbokwe, the Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, and the new owners.

Addressing party members and supporters, Obaseki explained that his administration has executed some projects in the area, including the Ibore and Ewu gully erosion in Esan Central since the past four years, but that a lot more needed to be done.