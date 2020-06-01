Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari and presented his form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The visit is coming ahead of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled for this month.

Obasaki, who briefed State House Correspondents on the purpose of the visit said, even though President Buhari is a father, it will be wrong to assume or take things for granted so I have to formally informed.

The governor also said over 300,000 of the Edo indigenes have been screen for COVID-19 out of the 500,000 targets set by the government.

This is even as he has vowed to ensure the killers of the 100-level student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Omozuwa, are tracked and brought to justice, describing the crime as heinous.

He said: “Well I came to see the President to formally inform him of my desire and intention to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial election. Even though President Buhari is a father of our nation, it will be wrong to just assume or take things for granted so I have to formally inform him of my intention to re-contest and solicit his support in my gubernatorial bid.”

The governor said he has done well for his people and therefore, deserves another term of office.

“Well I believe having been Governor of the State for three years and the jury is out, you can check with Edo people, whether as Governor I have served creditably well. The consensus is that we have done well as a government and that people will like us to continue with the laudable programmes and polices which we have undertaken under the last three years.

“If you recall when I got into power as a Governor, one thing Edo was known for was human trafficking. We had over 30,000 of our citizens, who were in Libya, waiting to crossover to Europe. Today, in less than three years, we have stopped it.

“We are celebrated globally, across the continent in terms of the reforms we have undertaken in basic education in this country. Those children, I can’t abandon them; we can’t stop what we have achieved to date. So, based on that, we believe that because of the connection which we have created with our people, we have no doubt in our minds that we will win any election, direct or indirect elections in Edo State,” he said.

Obaseki described as unfortunate the role of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole in the political crisis that has engulfed the state, saying he was ready to do anything that will ensure peace in the state.

According to him, the political tussle in Edo State is not from within the state but coming from outside.

Speaking more on the crisis between him and a former Governor of the State,

Oshiomhole, Obaseki said it was an unfortunate situation but was quick to add that he is ready to reach a truce with Oshiomhole.

“It is unfortunate that he is taking the position he has taken; I believe that he was not properly guided. I am his Governor and it is my responsibility to seek peace for my State and with all my citizens. I will continue to strive for peace, I will continue to pursue peace, seek the interest of our people and I am open, that we should talk about how to move things forward. The relationship is still frosty but I am doing all I can to try and make it warm just for the sake of Edo people. I am committed to whatever it will take to have peace and not to lose lives in Edo, within the law, whatever I can do that is constitutional, I will do,” the Governor affirmed.

Obaseki further said he has the full support of his counterparts, Governors elected under the platform of the APC, in line with the principles of the party, which always supports continuity.

On how the state was tackling coronavirus in the state, the governor said over 300,000 of the Edo indigenes have been screen for COVID-19 out of the 500,000-target set by the state government.