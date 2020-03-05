Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, tasked corps members who will be participating as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff in the forthcoming governorship election in the state to be disciplined and neutral during the exercise.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu gave the charge on the occasion of the passing-out ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members posted to the state for their service year.

“We are aware that the governorship election would soon hold in Edo State, for those of you and other serving corps members participating as ad-hoc staff in the elections, as much as I encourage you to participate, let the unity and peace of Edo State, fair play as well as discipline, neutrality and selfless service to the fatherland be your watchwords”, the governor said.

He also charged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme with the intention of striving to build a virile nation that is genuinely united and economically viable.

Earlier, the state coordinator of the scheme, Mr. Clement Adebayo Ojo while welcoming the governor, said the corps members have demonstrated a high sense of discipline during their service year in the state.

He also said that the scheme has decided to sanction seven of the corps members for trauncing by extending their service year.

“However, seven corps members who absconded during the service year would equally repeat the national service”, Ojo said.