Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Redemption Movement, a pressure group on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, expressed optimism that Governor Godwin Obaseki will emerged victorious in the September 19 Governorship election.

Coordinator of the group, Prince Idemudia Okojie, who stated this, explained that Obaseki has performed creditably in various sectors of the state to the admiration of majority of the people, adding that his achievements will be rewarded at the poll.

He also commended the governor for giving a good account of himself at the Channels TV debate and noted that the debate further exposed the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s inability to govern the state if given the opportunity.

“It is very good that the political debate on Edo Election was held and sentiments apart, every indigene of the state knows that Obaseki has more to offer the state than Ize-Iyamu and the only way Obaseki would lose is for the APC to rig the election in favour of their candidate.

“If we are to be sincere as indigenes of Edo State, there is no doubt that Obaseki performed creditably well and given the opportunity for a second term by the good people of the state, he can only make the state better.

‎”Obaseki has governed well. Politics is about development. It is not just to grab power by all means without having nothing to show as good development, thereby taking the state backwards.

“But with Obaseki in charge of the state for the next four years, I can assure that the people will witness more developments.

‎”And if the score card of the debate is anything to go by where Obaseki got over 75% rating, it shows that he is simply unstoppable and every attempt to rig him out of office will not stand because the desire of the people of Edo State is to see him to win re-election on saturday”.