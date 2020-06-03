Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has promised to restore the past glory of the state if elected governor.

Ogbeide -Ihama stated this, on Wednesday, after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the June 23, 24 PDP Edo governorship primary.

The aspirant, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Culture and Tourism, said he is on a mission to do things differently in the state.

The lawmaker noted that as governor, he would give premium to agriculture, human capital development, health care and security.

According to him, “the whole idea is a call to service, I am in a mission to do things differently in Edo.For me I think that we have passed a situation where people should die of very basic and avoidable ailments. Our hospitals must be brought up to standards to meet with international standard. Our security system must be well equipped and properly managed. Employment is very key while education is another angle that drives development. All of these we shall do things differently.”

Ogbeide-Ihama added that with him as governorship candidate, the PDP is sure to win the September 19 Edo governorship election.

“My constituency is the capital of Edo state. It may interest you to know that in the first election, I won in 2015 has Adams Oshiomhole as the governor of the state and I was in opposition, my opponent was the sitting speaker from APC. The second one, the same thing the governor was from my own constituency and from APC and I won again. Both elections with double digit lead and no court cases.

“So, convincingly, the people of Edo state and especially my constituency which is the heart of Edo state, they have shown clearly that they have confidence in me and I have also been able to show them that I can stand up and represent them,” he stated.