Tony Osauzo, Benin

Beinin-based Rights activist and Executive Director, Canvasser for Democracy and Rule of Law, Rev. Olu Martins, yesterday, debunked endorsing the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

‎He also described as ludicrous and dumb, that he had been advanced N680,000 of an agreed N5 million to support the APC candidate.

Martins was reacting to viral photograph taken in the residence of the APC candidate where he appeared along side other Pastors who had endorsed Osagie-Ize Iyamu.

He, however, described Ize Iyamu as a friend whom he respect and admire but added that he remains on the side of governor Godwin Obaseki.

Martin who spoke at a press conference in Benin City, Edo State, said he remained a staunch supporter of Obaseki and a committed Canvasser towards his re-election bid.

“Let me state that wearing a Pastor Osagie-Ize Iyamu cap can’t be equated with an endorsement and it doesn’t. My relationship is long and deep as I am usually free at his place. I don’t have any issue with him except that my preference politically in this election is for Godwin Obaseki”.

“On August 24th, I was invited to a meeting of pastors which turned out to be an endorsement for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. My presence there was purely spiritual with ministry intentions only. I wasn’t part of those who signed the communique as my role was spiritual and non-aligned.

“If I were to endorsed Ize-Iyamu, would it be informally in the midst of friends jesting and laughing? Wouldn’t I rather hold a press conference, a rally or an outing with my team as I have often done for Ize-Iyamu in the past? The picture posted didn’t have me standing with Ize-Iyamu himself a scenario that may have been more believable?‎”, Martins said.

‎

‎