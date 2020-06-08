Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has warned that since Adams Oshiomhole is no longer the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), any electoral process undertaken by the party under his leadership will deny the party governorship ticket in Edo State and, by extension, the South-South geopolitical zone.

In a statement, he titled “Beware: Comrade Adams Oshio is no longer a valid member of our great party, APC”, Okechukwu cautioned that the party is facing the fiasco of Zamfara and Bayelsa states in the process leading to the Edo poll.

‘May I once more crave the indulgence of the leaders and members of our great party to take due caution as Oshiomhole is no longer a valid member of our party.

‘This means that we must call him to order, indeed stop him forthwith before the Zamfara or Bayelsa State fiasco. For all his shenanigans of presiding over the affairs of our party, as a suspended member, may in the full glare of the law be adjudged null and void. For it is a truism that the Appeal Court has not delivered final judgment over his suspension.

‘We must recall that Oshiomhole validated the suspension of Barr Inua Abdulkadir, vice chairman North-West when his ward suspended him. Like Super King, being narcissistic as usual, he glossed over his suspension by his word, forgetting that our great party’s constitution is scant with time, for it allows only seven days for the offender to appeal.

‘Oshiomhole didn’t appeal until months after the gravel of the Hon Justice Danlami Senchi of FCT Federal High Court knocked him off. Without prejudice to what may be the final judgment of Appeal Court of Abuja Division, one hereby appeal that he should step aside to save the fortunes of our great party.

‘Can we imagine the likely scenario of a court case challenging the legality of APC’s documents and candidates submitted by a suspended chairman? To me, the lost of Edo State will mean that APC has no foothold in the whole South-South geopolitical zone. Just as the lost of Ondo State will mean dangerous penetration of PDP into our progressive base,’ Okechukwu warned in the statement.