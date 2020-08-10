Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has promised to give traditional rulers their rightful place in his government to address the issue of insecurity in the state, by enhancing their capacity as revered leaders of their various communities.

He made the plege yesterday while addressing traditional rulers from Edo Central senatorial district in a meeting held at the Palace of the traditional ruler of Igueben, HRH Ehizogie Eluojierior I, before flagging off his campaign rally in the area.

Emphasizing the high premium his manifesto, Simple Agenda, places on the security of lives and property of all Edo citizens, Ize-Iyamu, promised not only to involve the traditional rulers in his government, but provide them the enablement so they support the security of their communities.

“Traditional rulers are not people you only see when you want to do elections. They are people that you must consult regularly. They are people you involve in governance. They are people you must take their decisions seriously.

“And many of you know that when I become governor, traditional rulers will get their due respect. I know that a lot of our traditional rulers have been kept at bay”, he said.

The APC candidate argued that the spate of insecurity of lives and property especially that of farmers in the locality will be addressed with his government providing adequate funding of Security agencies as well as Vigilante groups in communities.

On the issue of funding for the state-owned Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, Pastor Ize-Iyamu blamed tbe reduction of subvention due it from N250million to N96million monthly by the Obaseki government for its inability to meet its obligations to workers.

“…the only state investment in Esanland is AAU. The subvention when Comrade Oshiomhole was governor was about N250million a month because of the high number of Professors, Doctors. Doctors have huge wage bill” .

He said the situation of the University is so bad that in July 2020 it resorted to a bank loan to pay salaries while the National University Commission recently scored it as the least funded state-owned University in Nigeria. He promised that adequate funding will be provided for AAU, Ekpoma under his tenure as governor.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ize-Iyamu has described as a lie, the promise being peddled secretly by Governor Obaseki that be will hand over to a governor from Esan after his tenure. He said that Governor Obaseki had no such plans as he has made a similar promise to his deputy, who is from Edo North.

The traditional rulers had received copies of the APC candidate’s Simple Agenda which the APC candidate presented to them along with bowls of Kolanuts and assorted drinks, after which the Onojie of Igueben prayed to God so that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s dream of governing Edo state will be realized in September 19, 2020.