Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as chairman of its National Campaign Council for the September 12, Edo State governorship election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed this in a tweet from his Twitter handle @officialKolaO, on Friday.

According to the tweet, the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri will serve as the deputy chairman of the campaign Council.