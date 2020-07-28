Ndubuisi Orji Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari and secunity agencies to call members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to order.

The chairman, Publicity Sub-Committe of the Edo PDP National Campaign Council, Raymond Dokpesi, accused the members of the Edo APC of allegedly unleashing mayhem on the people of the state ahead of the governorship poll.

Dokpesi, who spoke at a press briefing at the PDP national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, yesterday, was reacting to the fracas at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, when Governor Godwin Obaseki and leaders of the opposition party visited the palace prior to the flag-off of their governorship campaign.

The PDP leader, while stating that members of the party will not be intimidated, thanked the people of the state for their support for Governor Obaseki.

“I think it is only very clear and there is no gainsaying about it that the APC must be called to order by the president himself and by the security agencies. People are being intimidated, people are being shot at.

“You know that when you have this frequent attacks, there is bound to be apathy, people ate bound to be frightened. Thus is not the first time it us coming up.

“The PDP National Campaign Council however applauds the people of Edo state for their solidarity and support for our party and candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose sterling achievements in office, personal conduct and respect for the sensibilities of the people of Edo state place him high and above other contenders.”