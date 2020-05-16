Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the September 10 Edo State governorship election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed its the nomination of its candidate for June 23.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Organizing Secretary, Austin Akobundu, stated that the nomination will commence on May 29 with the sales of nomination forms. While the last day for the submission of nomination forms will be on June 2.

The opposition party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Sunday Sun that aspirants are expected to pay the sum of one million for the collection of Expression of Interest form, and N20 million for the nomination form.

Ologondiyan, however, noted that as part of efforts by the party leadership to encourage women participation in elective offices, any woman interested in contesting for the governorship primary would only pay one million naira for the Expression of Interest Form, while the nomination form will be free of charge.