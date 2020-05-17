Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the September 10 Edo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed June 23 as the date for its primary for the nomination of candidate.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Organizing Secretary, Austin Akobundu, stated that the nomination would commence on May 29 with the sales of nomination forms while the last day for the submission of nomination forms would be June 2.

The opposition party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan told Sunday Sun that aspirants are expected to pay the sum of N1 million for the collection of Expression of Interest form and N20million for nomination form.

Ologondiyan, however, noted that as part of efforts by the party leadership to encourage women participation in elective offices, any woman interested in contesting for the governorship primary would only pay N1 million for the Expression of Interest Form, while the nomination form will be free of charge.