Tony Osauzo, Benin

The National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, yesterday, assured that the party would work hard to win the Edo State September 19 governorship election to keep the six states in the South South in its fold.

Addressing journlists shortly after ‎a stakeholders meeting of the party in Benin City, Ogidi said he has not been happy that the party was yet to take over Edo is since he became the zonal vice chairman of PDP.

“Each time I went to any of the states, I kept saying I am not complete. It is like a man looking for a wife, until you marry, you are not complete. Until we have Edo state, we cannot proudly say that we are complete. Although, we have five of the six states in the South-South zone and our five governors are doing well, but we need Edo State to do well too.

“There is every need for PDP to take over Edo State. The All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party has failed this country. It is so unfortunate. APC leaders and members are very good liars. We know the economy is bad, but somebody is saying that the school children at home, they want to feed them. They were in school, you could not feed them. Herdsmen have taken over our bushes, killing innocent people. They promised that as soon as Muhammadu Buhari would come to power, Boko Haram menace would be a thing of the past. Can you believe that Chad will join Nigeria to fight Boko Haram? So, there is every reason for PDP to take over government”, he said.

According to him, APC came to power just to push out PDP to take over power, adding that they were not structured to win elections.

“You can see how they are fighting. Unfortunately for us in PDP, we do not know how to be violent. If we were violent, we would have taken over power in Edo State. Let us be courageous and to always remember what they did to us in Bayelsa state. It was God that gave us the mandate. They tried to kill all of us. You saw what happened in Kogi State, where they had to use aircraft. APC members are very violent people.

“We are going to do everything within God’s laid-down rules. Power belongs to God, Psalm 62:11. We must open our eyes, because they are going to be violent, but we pray that God will touch their hearts. Look at what they are doing to themselves now in Edo State, especially the violence. If they can do it to themselves, let us watch out. In PDP, we do not use arms, because we have the people with us. We will harvest more people from APC to increase our number and win the election. By the grace of God, we are going to win the election”, he said.

‎He, therefore, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amendment Electoral Act to allow for e-voting and avoid the kind of violence experienced in Bayelsa and Kogi in Edo State.

‎”We are waiting on INEC, because we have been told that on Thursday this week, the electoral body will come up with the protocols for the next election.

“After hearing from INEC on Thursday, we will know the next line of action”, he said.

In his comment, Edo State Chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi said “The only thing that we, as a State Working Committee (SWC), are thinking about is how to get PDP back to Osadebey Avenue”.