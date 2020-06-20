Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The gubernatorial primary screening committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo state governorship election, has screened Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday ahead of the party’s governorship primary scheduled for June 25.

Obaseki, who formally joined the PDP on Friday, was accompanied by some leaders of the party from Edo State.

The governor shortly after the screening told journalists at the PDP National Secretariat that the exercise was generally smooth.

Obaseki stated that his political goal is the development of his state and the welfare of the people.