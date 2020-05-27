Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that, contrary to the expectation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of an implosion in the ruling party ahead of the Edo state governorship election, the opposition party will be disappointed.

The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who chided the opposition party while issuing the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to a governorship aspirant, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, assured that the party will provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

While urging the prospective candidates to ensure that the APC does not lose the Osadebe Government State House, Oshiomhole, represented by the party’s Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, appealed to them to work for the contestant who finally emerges as the party candidate.

‘The APC is a party that is given to observing the rule of law, our constitution and the guidelines in all our activities and I want to assure the aspirants that this party will offer every aspirant the level playing ground.

‘Naturally, social media has been awash with lots of comments, but I want to assure you that contrary to what people may think, I am very optimistic that the forthcoming primary will prove this party as a party which will be fair to all concern.

‘The processes that will lead to the primaries will be so transparent that whoever wins we know that he has won and whoever loses, it will be obvious that you have lost. I urge all of you to see this contest as a game. The aspirants are to fight for the party to retain Edo State…

‘Any time you are seeking political office, you must also not discount the God factor. If God decides to choose A or B as the winner of the contest, we will expect the other aspirants to support whoever will emerge as the candidate of the party. So that we can go into the main struggle of convincing the great people of Edo State to bring our party back to Osadebe House.

‘I want to assure you that, any other aspirants that come for the same purpose, we will be very willing and ready to issue our nomination form to the person who has satisfied all conditions.

‘Once more, I want to thank all of you and assure the entire public that the selection is going to be free and fair. Everybody will be carried along and there shall be no sacred cow.

‘Our major opponent, the PDP, are praying for an implosion of our party. But I want to assure them that they will wait forever and wait for nothing. This election, by the way we are going to conduct it, will leave no one in doubt that the APC is more united more than ever,’ he promised.