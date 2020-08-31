Chairman of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has said that the forthcoming election in the state will put an end to god-fatherism, urging voters to come out enmasse to ensure the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking during the reelection campaign rally of Obaseki in Usen Ward 7, Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state, Orbih said the reelection of Governor Obaseki will ensure the consolidation of successes recorded by the administration in the first term.

“It is clear that this election can’t be won by the number of thugs the APC has been importing into the state for the September 19 gubernatorial election. It is only the people that will decide who leads them”, Orbih said.

Decrying the increasing attacks on supporters of the PDP by the APC, Orbih alleged that “Recently, the APC attacked a council chairman in Owan; another party leader was also attacked in Agbede. The APC is not ready for this election; all they want to do is to instill fear in people so that they will not come out on election day to cast their votes. They also intend to snatch ballot boxes and disrupt voting in all the areas where their candidate is not popular.

“No amount of violence and intimidation will scare the Edo electorate and make them stay away from their various polling units on election day. Edo is a peaceful state and the sacked APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole should not destroy the peace enjoyed by Edo people. He should accept what God has ordained for the state because he has no power to change it.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki reassured the people of security ahead of the poll, promising to protect them from attacks by “those that call themselves ‘lions’ and ‘tigers’”.

But reacting to Orbih’s allegation of APC attacking PDP members and importing thugs‎ to rig the election, the Chairman, APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, said Nigerians have not forgotten in a hurry PDP’s long history of election rigging and violence in the country as the party is known to have introduced ‘do or die’ politics to the country.