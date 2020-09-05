Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that the Sept. 19 governorship election in the state will provide the people the opportunity to bury dictatorship politically.

Obaseki, candidate of the PDP said this on Friday during the ward-to-ward campaign rally at Ward eight, Ward 10, and Uselu market in Egor Local Government Area of Edo. He noted that the “dictator” to be buried politically had already been retired politically.

He also said that the same “dictator” had before now sold the Uselu market adding that it was why the shop rental at the market was N1 million until the present administration, manned by him, came on board and reversed the sale.

According to him, what is bad is bad, adding that such people who do not have the well being of the people of the state at heart should not be allowed back to government.

The candidate emphasised that his administration was building institutions, noting that such would outlive individuals. “Democracy will continue beyond us, institutions will outlive us, that is why this election is about building institutions,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Philip Shaibu, the deputy governorship candidate said that it was time for the youth to take their destiny in their hands.

Shaibu said that the nation and Edo in particular must return to the era of building institutions and not individuals for the benefit of all.

“Obaseki is a man of mission and vision for the state,” he declared.

He also charged the people not to be intimidated and ensure that their votes count on Sept. 19. “Our future is in our hands, and we must provide leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Edo governorship election has promised to revive the Ewu Flour Mill in the state if elected.

Ize-Iyamu gave the assurance during his ward-to-ward campaign in Esan Central Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

He said revamping the mill, which is located in Esan Central, would attract more investments to the council and the state in general.

He said the mill would be resuscitated through a public-private partnership.

“Ewu is an important place in Edo; it used to have a flour mill which has now gone moribund. Reviving Ewu flour mill will create more jobs, businesses and improve development in the immediate community and the entire state at large.”

He also promised to locate a spare parts market in Esan Central to reduce the drudgery people in Esan land faced while travelling to Benin to buy spare parts.

He also gave the assurance that he would solve the water and road problems in the council.

Adams Oshiomole, who was also part of the APC campaign team, said a vote for Ize-Iyamu would attract more infrastructure to the council.