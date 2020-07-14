Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has warned the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, that power of incumbency will not stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from winning the state in the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

Speaking after the inaugural meeting of the Contant and Mobilisation Committee of the APC National Campaign Council at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, the former governor of Bayelsa State described the Edo poll as a must win for the APC.

He further noted that money will play insignificant role in the election, urging the people of Edo not to entertain any fear of the APC not reclaiming the seat the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) collected through the back door.

Asked how they intend to confront the power of incumbency during the poll, the Minister said: “Election is not all about finance. First if you say the power of incumbency, it is an APC incumbency that has been stolen by the PDP. So, that kind of incumbency has comma and that is why we believe that such incumbency will not work.

“The Edo people know that Edo state is for APC and I want to assure you that we are in touch with our people in Edo state and we know that we are the dominant party in Edo state and we are going to win this election,” he said.

On the threat of the party going into extinction in the South-south with the PDP taking over the zone, he said: “All of us in the South South believe that this election must be won. Edo state is our only APC state in the South South.

“A few months ago, as you are all aware, they took Bayelsa State from us through the back door after we won the election and now through the back door again, they have taken Edo state but luckily we have the opportunity of reclaiming Edo state in a few weeks from now and every South South APC member is of the consensus that we must reclaim Edo.

“It is our stronghold in the region and therefore we are all geared up, we will all go to Edo state. We want to assure you that you should not entertain any doubt that Edo state will be an APC state very soon come the election in September,” he boasted.