Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority leader, House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has urged the people of Edo State to rally round Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship poll.

Elumelu, in a statement, on Friday, urged the people to use the opportunity of the forthcoming governorship poll to free the state from the shackles of greedy godfathers, which they have allegedly witnessed under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minority leader, while congratulating Obaseki for his emergence as the PDP governorship candidate, assured him of total support in his reelection bid.

He commended all the other PDP governorship aspirants, members and leaders of the party in the state for “exhibiting high level of maturity, transparency, understanding, sacrifice and adherence to rules to make Governor Obaseki’s emergence smooth and rancor free”.

“As a democrat and development- oriented leader, Governor Obaseki found himself among strange bed-fellows in the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he was constantly resisting the greed and impunity of power-mongering political godfathers, which came at a huge cost to governance in Edo state.

“It is therefore heartwarming that Governor Obaseki is now in the home where he rightly belong, and which is devoid of chaos and comedy of errors in the APC which took a toll on governance in Edo state.

“There is no doubt now that in a party like the PDP, better days lies ahead for Edo state in Governor Obaseki’s second term as the sanity and peace he would enjoy in the PDP would engender the right atmosphere for good governance for the benefit of the people of Edo state,” Elumelu stated.