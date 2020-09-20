In what appears like a show of strength, most of the political heavyweights in Edo State yesterday won their polling units for their political parties at the governorship poll, except Capt. Well Idahosa Okunbo, who lost in his Oredo LGA ward 2, unit 3.

In the Ward 2 result, PDP polled 101 votes to defeat APC that got 57 votes.

This was as Governor Godwin Obaseki won his Oredo Ward 4, unit 19 with his party PDP polling 184 as against APC’s 62 votes.

In Ward 3, Esan North-East, where the centre of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, is, APC scored 5 votes and PDP,197 while in his polling unit, APC got 8 votes, and PDP, 315.

At Etsako West, ward 10, former Edo State governor and former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole left the PDP with no vote as APC scored 1,201 votes.

In Ugboko ward 5, Iguododo unit 26 of the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC garnered 292 votes; PDP, 21.

Also Obaseki’s deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu won his Etsako West ward 11, unit 5 as PDP scored 401 votes to defeat APC with 148 votes just as former Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, won his Akoko Edo ward 1, unit 11 with APC scoring 211, PDP, 88.

But APC Chairman, Col. David Imuse, was not lucky as he lost his Esan West unit to PDP, which polled 126 to APC’s 93 votes.