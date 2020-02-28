Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A 38-year-old Ambassador Dion Osagie, who has declared his intention to contest for the Edo state governorship position in the forthcoming election has, said he should be shot if he failed to live up to expectations if eventually, he becomes the governor.

He said this in his office in Benin City while declaring his interest in contesting the forthcoming election in the state.

“If I come into power and I don’t perform what I said in my manifesto, shoot me, yes, shoot me” he said with emphasis.

Dion who has not disclosed his choice of political party, said he was prepared to use part of his security votes in providing streets lights and remove the children of the state from the streets.

“I am going to collect security votes but I am going to invest it mainly on removing children from the streets.

“I going to invest it on providing electricity. It is not a big deal; if you go around the Ring Road at night, the city centre, you see it is totally dark at 7pm.

“There is nothing wrong in taking part of our security money and investing it in solar power; there is nothing wrong in taking part of our security money and investing in young boys on the streets.

“This young man here live on the streets for over four years. He is going to grow up tomorrow and become a thug.

“That is what we are trying to prevent. So our security money will be channeled into providing electricity in urban and rural areas and also removing children from the streets”, he said.

He blamed the current leadership of the country for their insensitive to the plights of the masses, noting that they have allowed corruption to thrive instead of fighting the scourge.