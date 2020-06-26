Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman, Edo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Mr Christopher Adesotu, has resigned his appointment.

In his letter of resignation address to the Governor, through the Secretary to the State Government, Adesotu attributed his decision to resign to his future political aspiration.

Adesotu, a former Local Government Chairman of Ovia South West and former Commissioner in the present administration, said in his letter of resignation dated June 24, that the resignation was with immediate effect.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve in his government.

“With profound gratitude, most respectfully, I humbly wish to inform your Excellency, that having deeply consulted with my conscience, family and friends, I wish to inform Mr. Governor of my intention to bow out from the services of the state government, though the decision is clothed with mixed feelings but the necessity is hinged on my future political aspiration.

“However, without prejudice, this resignation takes immediate effect”‎, he said.

Adesotu’s resignation brings to three the number of government officials of the Obaseki’s administration that have resigned within the last few weeks.

Earlier, Obaseki’s Chief of Staff, Mr Taiwo Akerele and the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, a Lawyer, had resigned their appointments from the administration.