Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

A onetime Commissioner for Health in Edo State, Dr Wilson Imogang, has described the outcome of Saturday’s State governorship election as the triumph of the people, describing some unnamed politicians as ‘irritant gods who must be chased away.’ The ex commissioner, accusing them of attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of the people of Edo, said the people have happily come out in top.

‘The outcome of the governorship election in Edo State last Saturday was a victory for all of us. The Edo people were able to say emphatically that those who constitute themselves into irritant gods are not superior to the people,’ he said.

‘I hope that other States have taken note of what happened in Edo State and will take a cue from that – that somebody cannot be in Lagos and be controlling and determining what happens in Ondo State. That somebody cannot be in Lagos State and be telling us what to do in Kogi State. Rather, it is the will of the people that ought to and should prevail.

‘If you look at the trend of voting in the Edo governorship election, you find out that it was the elite that came out for the first time to vote. For the first time, the elite said “no, enough is enough”.

‘The All Progressives Congress (APC) did well in the rural areas because they could influence the people with their money. But in the metropolis and suburban areas, they had problems because the residents were much more enlightened; the people knew that things were not just right and were determined to change it.

‘We must learn to chase away those who have constituted themselves to a menace in our land,’ he maintained.