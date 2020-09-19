Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), in collaboration with the Edo State Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), yesterday, called on the federal government to set up electoral malpractices mobile court to deal with electoral offenders.

TMG Chairman, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, made the call in Benin, while briefing journalists on its observation during the electioneering campaign for the Edo State governorship election. She said the mobile court became necessary in view of persisted electoral offenders and to strengthen our democracy.

“The mobile court, when established, will try electoral malpractices offenders during electioneering campaign and on election day,” she said. She added that this would discourage people from engaging in electoral malpractices, violence and ensures that election is free, fair, peaceful and credible.

She said the group will deploy 150 observers across the 18 local governments for the monitoring of the election.

“Throughout Election Day, TMG’s observers will closely watch the process and complete our election checklist provided by recording answers to the questions on the conduct of the election (set-up of polling units, accreditation and voting as well as counting of ballots).

She called on the security agents and Independent National Electoral Commission to be neutral and non-partisan, noting that INEC has no reason to fail because it had enough time to prepare for the election. She, therefore, urged the electorate to go out today and vote for the candidate of their choice without fear or intimidation.

Dr. Afolabi lamented that politicians have turned campaigns and rallies to theatre of war while places like Oredo and Iyamho in Edo South and Edo North local governments, respectively, have become political hotspots especially with unlawful movement of armed thugs.