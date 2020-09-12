Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Council of traditional rulers and chiefs has called on eligible voters in the state to come out en masse to exercise their constitutional right of voting for a candidate of their choice in next Saturday’s governorship election without fear, assuring that peace is not negotiable in the state.

The Council at its quarterly meeting presided over by the chairman, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, resolved amongst other things, to intensify prayers and traditional means to ensure absolute peace before, during and after election.

It expressed concern on the worsening security situation across many villages and communities, especially villages in Edo North senatorial district of the state, following series of reported cases of abduction by suspected Fulani herders and called on the various security agencies to live up to their responsibilities to protect lives and property.

The Council hailed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for calling the two main political gladiators to order and eschew violence, describing the peace pact as unprecedented which it noted, has started yielding positive outcome across the state. The Oba has, however, cautioned traditional rulers in the state against political partisanship.