Tony Osauzo, Benin

A former state Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Erhahon has warned the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to be wary of the fate of the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) political party in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, in a recent Supreme Court judgment.

He said Obaseki is surrounded by swindlers who are urging him and his deputy to continue to pursue their gubernatorial ambition on the ‘wonky, expired and empty platform of the PDP.’

Erhahon, a former Chairman of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in a statement in Benin City, said the Supreme Court judgment in the case involving Nwosu, who participated in the party primary election of two different political parties in Imo, ought to have made Obaseki have a rethink because of the illegality of the action.

‘The apex court crafted the judgment so explicitly as if it was meant for the duo of the governor and his deputy to understand what fate awaits them in the state,’ Erhahon stated.

‘The Supreme court nullified Uche Nwosu nomination in AA on the account that he had contested for nomination under APC.

‘As if to explain itself further to the outgoing Governor, the Supreme Court elaborated on how the relevant law nullifies the PDP candidacy for their understanding when it elaborated thus:

‘The spirit of the law forbids anyone to contest for nomination under two or more parties in the same election or even start the process of being nominated by procuring the nomination form. How does Governor Obaseki hope to escape the last clause?, Erhahon queried.

According to him, ‘the clause has rendered the expired PDP governorship ticket a counterfeit. Obaseki procured APC nomination form, filled and returned same and to crown it up, attended APC screening which he failed. By the clause under reference, the Supreme Court seems to have told Obaseki to stop wasting his time and resources.

‘So also does it sound a warning to Obaseki’s supporters that they are about burying themselves along with a dead body because they are blinded by temporary pecuniary sentiment.

‘Whoever is being deceived by his neighbour may survive but whoever deceives himself is on a suicide mission. Let’s watch and see where desperation, cantankerousness and sadism are leading Governor Obaseki to. Like the Benin elders would say “hasty wrestling and fatal fall go together”,’ Erhahon said.