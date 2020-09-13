Tony Osauzo, Benin

The people of Usen ward in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State have resolved to support the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as a son of the soil, to become the next governor of the state.

Their spokesman, Dr. Nosakhare Arodoye, announced their decision at the palace of Wilson Elawure, Oba Olu-Ogbe ll, the Elawure of Usen, when the APC candidate paid him a courtesy visit en route his campaign at Usen ward in on Saturday.

Visibly excited at coming home, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu said, “Usen is my home and so dear to me; during my time in government, the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, was established and it’s sad that the current Governor, Obaseki, decided to neglect the institution by starving it of funds. Right now the only new projects there are that of the Federal Government, TETFUND”

Promising to give life back to the school, Ize-Iyamu pledged to bring Usen to it’s pride of place in terms of development, adding that as a son of the soil, he can’t afford to disappoint his people.

“This isn’t about APC or PDP, but that I am your son, confident of winning and all I request for is 100% victory in the entire polling units in Usen”, he said.

In his Speech, Dr. Arodoye said “When the PDP candidate, Godwin came visiting, we enumerated some of our teething challenges to him but the people knew it was going to snowball into developmental strike and holiday, the people have been waiting patiently and now is the time for us to make a very solid and wise decision”.

Commending Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who he described as a father, exceptional and heroic leader highly spirited with an unwavering integrity, who stands by what he says, Dr. Arodoye said that they have no reason to go back, adding “We have made up our minds, resolved, resolute, resilient and above all ready to move Edo forward.

“We are not just welcoming the APC candidate to the Igieduma family but applauding the palace chiefs. They have already made a collective resolution guided by our ancestral beliefs”.

He praised the former SSG, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, saying that he was instrumental in the appointment of their industrious son, Sunny Okundia, as Permanent Secretary.

The community spokesman reminded Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of how his father played a very strategic role in the coronation of their late Highness, Oba Ofaloni, stating that this was the best time to reward him for the good his father did adding, “We are convinced that you will win and already prepared for your swearing in come November 12, 2020”.