Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot be intimidated by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike stated this at the inauguration of a 93-man PDP National campaign council for Edo governorship election at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday,

The governor, who is the chairman of the campaign council, while reacting to statement by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that he (Wike) will be isolated until the election is over, said the import of the statement by his Kano counterpart is that the APC allegedly intends to use the security agencies to suppress the will of the people.

“Nobody can intimidate us in this election. Yesterday, I was told and today I read on the pages of newspaper that one Governor Ganduje said he will isolate me until the election is over. If Nigeria is supposed to be a country, who is supposed to be isolated?

“A man who pockets dollar in babriga from contractors is not isolated and you say it is me that should be isolated. In this country where are we heading to?

“Let me tell you why they made Ganduje chairman of the campaign council is because of the dollar they saw. But for dollar, Ganduje could not have been made the chairman of the campaign council. But what he doesn’t understand is that we, from the Niger Delta, will shall chop his dollar and chop him into comma. So, Ganduje your dollar will not work in Edo State, we have integrity in our party,” Wike said.

Meanwhile, Ganduje, yesterday, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of outright failure in the service of the people of his state.

Ganduje said Obaseki, who recently crossed-over to the PDP, would be shocked at the poll while predicting that APC would win the September 19 election.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said Ganduje spoke yesterday, during an interview with a television station.

“The art of governance is to provide social and economic development, infrastructural facilities, peace and stability. But all of these are lacking in Edo State under Obaseki.

“What has he (Obaseki) on ground to show to Edo people that he deserves re-election? He has 53 cases in courts and was busy fighting with his people. Apart from such litigations, he then crossed-over to another party, and abandoned the governance of his people,” he said.

Ganduje said APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is a man of God, whose commitment to the service of his people qualified him for the huge number associates and supporters that crossed with him to the party.

“He has his people in his heart,” he insisted, adding that, “when he came to our party APC, he came with all his people. But when Governor Obaseki left for PDP, he was accompanied by his cabinet. Because his people did not see any reason he should be followed,” he said.

Ganduje, who said APC would play by the rules and comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, added that they would also comply with the protocols of COVID-19.