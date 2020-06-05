Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that it is determined to avert the incidence that denied the party victory in Bayelsa state, it will thoroughly screen the aspirants for the Edo governorship party primaries.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party urged party members and the general public to assist in scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information.

Disclosing that six aspirants bought and completed their expression of interest and nomination forms, the party’s leadership slated the screening of aspirants for Wednesday to Thursday June 10 to 11, 2020 at the party Secretariat.

While warning that aspirants’ credentials will be displayed for claims and objections both at the national and state offices, the statement read: “The APC announces six governorship aspirants to be screened for the party’s June 22, 2020 primaries to elect the party’s Edo state governorship candidate.