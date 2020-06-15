Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chairman, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Felix Obayangbon has said his party will take over the Denis Osadebe Avenue come September 19.

He made the declaration while addressing journalists in Benin City ahead of the party’s primaries in the state.

“We the SDP are fully on ground and prepared to take over Denis Osadebe Avenue come 19th September, 2020 after the gubernatorial election in Edo State.

“We have the political structure to win the governorship on ground”, he Boasted.

Also speaking, state woman leader of the party, Mrs. Matidal Eweka, lauded the women for queing behind her and urged them to come out en-masse to choose the rightful candidate for the party and vote the SDP at the general election.

She said that the ruling party in the state has failed the citizens of the and that the only option left is to vote them out and vote for the SDP.

“I want you all to come out en-masse to vote for the candidate of the SDP in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“I want to let you know that the ruling party, APC, in the state has failed us and the only option left for us is to vote out APC and vote for the SDP”, she said.

In the same vain, secretary of the party, Matthew Onaivi Michael, urged the youth to shun all forms of violence before and after the election in the state.