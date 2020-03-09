Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Okpara, yesterday, said the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to size power from All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election.

He gave the assurance in Benin while briefing newsmen on the successful conduct of the party’s local government congress.

Okpara said from the look of things and the views of some individuals in the state, it is crystal clear that the people are earnestly waiting for PDP to come and rescue them from APC grip.

“PDP is ready for the forthcoming governorship election and I am sure, if you live here and you are from this state, you will know that indeed, you are waiting for PDP to take over,” he said.

The former deputy speaker said PDP is waxing stronger by the day and that the outcome of the just concluded congress has just proven that.

“We are trying to ensure stakeholders work together, there is a bit of disagreement but we are almost there. We are almost concluding trying to harmonise, trying to appeal to the parties. Otherwise, we can say the congress is over 90 percent peaceful.

“I don’t know what they mean by imposition but if they harmonised maybe that is the area we are talking about.

“One of the instances is that congress held, there were supposed to be two parallel congresses, some people were at one centre and the other at the other centre but we are talking with them and we have made a very remarkable progress in harmonising.

“PDP is only getting stronger in Edo State and I can tell you that and from what we have done, PDP will always come out stronger,” he said.