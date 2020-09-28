Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Ex-governor of Edo and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, yesterday, opened up on his role in the just concluded governorship election in the state, saying he did not participate in the APC governorship campaigns because he never wanted to be part of illegality.

Oyegun, who gave the explanation when he briefed journalists in Benin, also expresed sadness that at 60 the nation was yet to attain its full potentials.

“Let me put it this way, I am a man of conscience. I am a strong believer in justice and fairplay. I am a strong believer that when the rules of an association you belong to have been so flagrantly disregarded, put aside, not complied with, then, you have to go back to your conscience to say, can I support what has happened? I cannot support injustice.

“In terms of going out to work for injustice, I hope you get the meaning? Going out, to say, what I in my conscience I considered wrong, I am not supporting working for it, to be instituted, l cannot do that. And normal people should not do that. Your loyalty in life should be what is right, that is principle.

“Every human being must live for something. If you are ready to kill a man you know did not commit a crime, then something is wrong with you.

“Obviously, not even in your group, even in my family, a family member commits a crime, he has to agree he has committed a crime. When you start shouting no, he has done nothing wrong, then, something is wrong with you.

“So, it was a basic issue of principle, it is a basic issue of conscience. And the firm believe that that group you belong to has committed a grave injustice and when that happened, if you are a man of principle, if you are a man who respects yourself, then, you will point it out and they will stand back.Don’t forget, at every point, my views were known and it is not that I hide and I said nothing,” he said.

He said starvation, terrorism and dwindling resources have bedevilled the nation, but added that though the country was facing huge challenge, a solid foundation has been laid for it to thrive above all its challenges.