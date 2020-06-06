Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that it is determined to avert the incidence that denied the party victory in Bayelsa state, and as such will thoroughly screen the aspirants for the Edo governorship party primaries slated for June 22.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party urged party members and the general public to assist in scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the screening committee of counter and correct information.

Disclosing that six aspirants bought and completed their expression of interest and nomination forms, the party’s leadership slated the screening of aspirants for Wednesday and Thursday June 10 to 11, 2020 at the party’s secretariat.

While warning that aspirants’ credentials will be displayed for claims and objections both at the national and state offices, the statement reads: “The six aspirants who have bought, completed and submitted the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms are Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

“In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process.

“Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.

“Consequently, the various submissions will be displayed at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday to Tuesday June 8 to 9, 2020 for claims and objections.

“We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the screening committee of counter and correct information, if applicable.

“Recall that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, APC had earlier released its timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 governorship primary elections in Edo State.

“Accordingly, sales of nomination and expression of interest forms began at the APC National Secretariat from Wednesday May 20 to Tuesday June 2, 2020.

The last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was Wednesday June 3, 2020.

“As earlier stated, publication of claims and objections will be from Monday to Tuesday June 8 to 9, 2020. Screening of aspirants has been slated for Wednesday to Thursday June 10 to 11, 2020. This will be followed by screening appeal which will hold on Friday June 12, 2020. The primary election will hold on Monday June 22, 2020, while election appeal has been slated for Wednesday June 24, 2020.”