Tony Osauzo, Benin

Youths of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, yesterday, announced that they have commenced the raising of funds to purchase nomination form for Kenneth Imasuangbon.

Imasuangbon, a lawyer, is among the aspirants seeking to contest the September 19 governorship election on PDP platform.

The youths from the three senatorial districts of the state, explained that the buying of the nomination form for Imasuangbon, was to appreciate and reciprocate his goodwill.

The Coordinator, Clifford Idemudia, who announced this while addressing journalist in Benin, said some market women, artisans and professional bodies, student groups that have benefitted from Imasuangbon’s goodwill have pledged to support the fund raising.

He said their support for Imasuangbon was because they know he is the best candidate that can defeat All Progressives Congress and any person the party projected as its candidate.